John Maytham talks to Dr Adam Klein, Adjunct Professor at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in New York about how he met a teen Johnny Clegg and traveled around parts of Africa with the youngster before he found fame.
Travelling with a teenage Johnny Clegg
26 July 2019 7:54 AM
26 July 2019 7:43 AM
26 July 2019 7:39 AM
26 July 2019 7:26 AM
26 July 2019 7:20 AM
26 July 2019 6:32 AM
