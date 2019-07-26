Sikonathi Mantshantsha Associate Editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Eskom gets another R59 billion gift. After losing R25 billion. More coming.
Veteran Reuel Khoza is the new chairman of the PIC board. Goodbye politicians.
SAICA finally pretends to suspend Markus Jooste. Jooste resigns: What now?
Sikonathi Mantshantsha Associate Editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
|
26 July 2019 8:37 AM
|
26 July 2019 7:54 AM
|
26 July 2019 7:43 AM
|
26 July 2019 7:39 AM
|
26 July 2019 7:26 AM
|
26 July 2019 7:20 AM
|
26 July 2019 6:56 AM
|
26 July 2019 6:32 AM
|
Takealot and Superbalist launch Ultimate Online Clearance Sale
|
25 July 2019 8:43 AM