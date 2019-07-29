Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
A couple of hours ago there was a mass shooting at a local California garlic festival with social media footage showing people fleeing.
#Trumpisarat and #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism were both trending at the same time in the US after Trump's tweets about "rat-infested" Baltimore.
Barbs' Wire - Runner creates incredible artwork with his feet
Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
|
29 July 2019 8:41 AM
|
29 July 2019 8:23 AM
|
29 July 2019 7:53 AM
|
29 July 2019 7:34 AM
|
29 July 2019 7:20 AM
|
29 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
29 July 2019 6:56 AM
|
29 July 2019 6:38 AM
|
26 July 2019 8:37 AM