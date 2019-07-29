The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Runner creates incredible artwork with his feet


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

A couple of hours ago there was a mass shooting at a local California garlic festival with social media footage showing people fleeing.

#Trumpisarat and #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism were both trending at the same time in the US after Trump's tweets about "rat-infested" Baltimore.

The Emerging Economies Focus on China

29 July 2019 8:41 AM
Ukraine tourist murdered in Hout Bay

29 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 7:53 AM
R250 million in lotto winnings remains unclaimed

29 July 2019 7:34 AM
Helen Zille joins Institute for Race Relations

29 July 2019 7:20 AM
The pluses and pitfalls of family business

29 July 2019 7:04 AM
What is the Centre for Coaching at UCT GSB?

29 July 2019 6:56 AM
Help two-year old Aydin heal his heart

29 July 2019 6:38 AM
The Hucksters' at Alexander Bar

26 July 2019 8:37 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
AgriSA raises concerns over land reform report's recommendations
Agri SA said it did not support any policy or legislation that infringed on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana ready to testify at state capture inquiry
In a letter sent to the commission late Sunday night, Montana said that after much reflection former minister Trevor Manuel's submissions in February pushed him to want to testify.

Father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa dies
Sam Meyiwa was in and out of hospital after suffering a stroke last year.
