Help two-year old Aydin heal his heart

29 July 2019 6:38 AM

1 in 120 babies are born with heart disease, and two-year-old Aydin is among them. He was not correctly diagnosed at birth and only recently after becoming very ill, doctors say he has what is termed a 'suspicious heartbeat'.



Government hospital care has been very slow and his next 'emergency' appointment is only scheduled for later this month.



Aydin's mom Lindi Carew joins Kieno Kammies on air to discuss how the listeners can lend a helping hand.



Donations may be made at https://gogetfunding.com/for-the-love-of-aydin-healingheart/



Take a listen to the interview...