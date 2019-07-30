The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Hilarious hound sulks in the car after mom takes him to the dentist


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

Capitol One Bank began trending a few hours ago in the US after news broke that over 100 million accounts' data has been hacked.

Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety and posted a photo on Instagram of his AA 29-year recovery chip.

Masiphumelele Fire leaves over 1200 people displaced

30 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 7:52 AM
Public Protector remedial actions halted

30 July 2019 7:44 AM
Table Mountain National Parks responds to tourist killed

30 July 2019 7:21 AM
Africa's first genome sequencing centre opens in Cape Town

30 July 2019 6:51 AM
#Just Men - Last Run This week

30 July 2019 6:35 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

29 July 2019 8:41 AM
Ukraine tourist murdered in Hout Bay

29 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 7:53 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent
Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said the trust’s amendment would insinuate that the king was abusing his powers, saying this was not warranted.

Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge
This was among the findings handed down by Judge Sulet Potterill when she suspended the enforcement of the remedial action in the report related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigation unit.

Ramaphosa is 'last hope' for SA, Chinese diplomat says
Upgrading South Africa’s antiquated railway network, modernising Durban port and reforming power firm Eskom would also help bring in Chinese money.

