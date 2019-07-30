Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
Capitol One Bank began trending a few hours ago in the US after news broke that over 100 million accounts' data has been hacked.
Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety and posted a photo on Instagram of his AA 29-year recovery chip.
Barbs Wire - Hilarious hound sulks in the car after mom takes him to the dentist
30 July 2019 8:26 AM
30 July 2019 7:52 AM
30 July 2019 7:44 AM
30 July 2019 7:21 AM
30 July 2019 6:51 AM
30 July 2019 6:35 AM
29 July 2019 8:41 AM
29 July 2019 8:23 AM
29 July 2019 7:53 AM