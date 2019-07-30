The Kieno Kammies Show

#Just Men - Last Run This week


It is the last week where you can see #JustMen at the Baxter theatre, Kieno Kammies speaks to Director Heinrich Reisenhofer about what lessons this season of the show has taught him.

The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 7:52 AM
Public Protector remedial actions halted

30 July 2019 7:44 AM
Table Mountain National Parks responds to tourist killed

30 July 2019 7:21 AM
Africa's first genome sequencing centre opens in Cape Town

30 July 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs Wire - Hilarious hound sulks in the car after mom takes him to the dentist

30 July 2019 6:33 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

29 July 2019 8:41 AM
Ukraine tourist murdered in Hout Bay

29 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 7:53 AM
R250 million in lotto winnings remains unclaimed

29 July 2019 7:34 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Solidarity takes aim at Brian Molefe over Eskom pension payout
Solidarity said that what he did at the power utility amounted to fraud and he had to be held criminally liable for it.
Tshwane CBD roads blocked by bus drivers again over pay strike
Workers affiliated to Samwu were back on the streets demanding a pay increase of 18%.

ANC expected to outline Hanekom's fate following NEC meeting
The party’s senior leaders have been meeting behind closed doors since Friday, discussing among other issues Hanekom’s admission that he met with opposition parties to discuss removing former President Jacob Zuma from office through a planned motion of no confidence last year.
