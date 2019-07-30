The Kieno Kammies Show

Masiphumelele Fire leaves over 1200 people displaced


The community is calling for donations of non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and baby items and these can be dropped off at the Living Hope Centre in Kommetjie
Road, Fish Hoek.

The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 7:52 AM
Public Protector remedial actions halted

Public Protector remedial actions halted

30 July 2019 7:44 AM
Table Mountain National Parks responds to tourist killed

Table Mountain National Parks responds to tourist killed

30 July 2019 7:21 AM
Africa's first genome sequencing centre opens in Cape Town

Africa's first genome sequencing centre opens in Cape Town

30 July 2019 6:51 AM
#Just Men - Last Run This week

#Just Men - Last Run This week

30 July 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Hilarious hound sulks in the car after mom takes him to the dentist

Barbs Wire - Hilarious hound sulks in the car after mom takes him to the dentist

30 July 2019 6:33 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

The Emerging Economies Focus on China

29 July 2019 8:41 AM
Ukraine tourist murdered in Hout Bay

Ukraine tourist murdered in Hout Bay

29 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 7:53 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
More consultation required in Public Protector’s office, says outgoing deputy
More consultation required in Public Protector’s office, says outgoing deputy

In an interview, outgoing deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga has detailed the weaknesses of the office, including a lack of consultation between officials.
Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial gets new judge
Pastor Timothy Omotoso rape trial gets new judge

Judge Irma Schoeman has been appointed to preside over the trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Mogoeng: State of court buildings affects administration of justice
Mogoeng: State of court buildings affects administration of justice

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday announced that more than R260 million has been allocated to repair and maintain court buildings across the country.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us