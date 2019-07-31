Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
International hotel chain is eliminating travel-sized tubes of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its rooms to reduce plastic waste.
In a creative peaceful statement, artists installed bright pink seesaws at the border so kids in the US and Mexico could play together.
Barbs' Wire - Trump had a bug in his hair during his address in Virginia
31 July 2019 8:00 AM
31 July 2019 7:35 AM
31 July 2019 7:32 AM
Unemployment numbers continue to reflect a bad situation in SA
31 July 2019 7:24 AM
31 July 2019 7:04 AM
31 July 2019 6:56 AM
Do events like the Fortnite World Cup show gaming as a viable career path?
31 July 2019 6:38 AM
30 July 2019 8:26 AM
30 July 2019 7:52 AM