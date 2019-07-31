There is a 16-year-old boy from Pennsylvania, named Kyle Giersdorf who just became a millionaire from winning a game. Kieno Kammies speaks to Sam "Tech Girl" Wright - international esports shoutcaster about the career opportunities in this field
Do events like the Fortnite World Cup show gaming as a viable career path?
