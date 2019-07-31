The Kieno Kammies Show

Unemployment numbers continue to reflect a bad situation in SA


Kieno Kammies Speaks to Terry Bell, who is a Labour Analyst and columnist at Fin24, about why south Africa is still hemorrhaging jobs and whether or not we are anywhere near seeing some results from President Ramaphosa's plan to turn this around.

Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

31 July 2019 7:35 AM
Is SANDF deployment effective?

31 July 2019 7:32 AM
Anaerobic Digestion-Green Energy

31 July 2019 7:04 AM
World of advertising: This new one from Kia

31 July 2019 6:56 AM
Do events like the Fortnite World Cup show gaming as a viable career path?

31 July 2019 6:38 AM
Barbs' Wire - Trump had a bug in his hair during his address in Virginia

31 July 2019 6:34 AM
Masiphumelele Fire leaves over 1200 people displaced

30 July 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 7:52 AM
Public Protector remedial actions halted

30 July 2019 7:44 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Financial oversight at Eskom improved during tenure, says outgoing CEO Hadebe
Eskom incurred a loss of R20.7 billion and amassed debt of R440 billion.
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate
Progressives argued their policies would excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast to Trump.

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military
North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles on 25 July, its first missile tests since leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on 30 June and agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

