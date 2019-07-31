Kieno Kammies Speaks to Terry Bell, who is a Labour Analyst and columnist at Fin24, about why south Africa is still hemorrhaging jobs and whether or not we are anywhere near seeing some results from President Ramaphosa's plan to turn this around.
Unemployment numbers continue to reflect a bad situation in SA
|
31 July 2019 7:35 AM
|
31 July 2019 7:32 AM
|
31 July 2019 7:04 AM
|
31 July 2019 6:56 AM
|
Do events like the Fortnite World Cup show gaming as a viable career path?
|
31 July 2019 6:38 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Trump had a bug in his hair during his address in Virginia
|
31 July 2019 6:34 AM
|
30 July 2019 8:26 AM
|
30 July 2019 7:52 AM
|
30 July 2019 7:44 AM