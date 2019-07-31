The Kieno Kammies Show

Is SANDF deployment effective?


Kieno Kammies speaks to members of the Bonteheuwel community about how they are forming their own social programmes to fight the scourge of Gangsterism in their community.

Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

31 July 2019 8:42 AM
Flags to watch

Flags to watch

31 July 2019 8:39 AM
South Africans are buying cheaper and older cars.

South Africans are buying cheaper and older cars.

31 July 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - The Dubai Princess

The World View - The Dubai Princess

31 July 2019 8:00 AM
Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

31 July 2019 7:35 AM
Unemployment numbers continue to reflect a bad situation in SA

Unemployment numbers continue to reflect a bad situation in SA

31 July 2019 7:24 AM
Anaerobic Digestion-Green Energy

Anaerobic Digestion-Green Energy

31 July 2019 7:04 AM
World of advertising: This new one from Kia

World of advertising: This new one from Kia

31 July 2019 6:56 AM
Do events like the Fortnite World Cup show gaming as a viable career path?

Do events like the Fortnite World Cup show gaming as a viable career path?

31 July 2019 6:38 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Old Mutual to appeal Moyo reinstatement, EFF calls for Manuel exit as chair
Old Mutual to appeal Moyo reinstatement, EFF calls for Manuel exit as chair

The High Court found that Peter Moyo’s axing as CEO was unlawful and that he should be reinstated temporarily.

Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted
Public Protector's office: No truth to deputy PP's claims of not being consulted

The Public Protector’s office has rubbished claims by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s deputy Kevin Malunga that he was not consulted on some of the office’s investigations.
Buses used to block Pretoria roads during strike recovered, says City of Tshwane
Buses used to block Pretoria roads during strike recovered, says City of Tshwane

Workers affiliated to Samwu blocked some routes in central Pretoria with buses and trucks. City authorities said the strike was illegal and had since obtained a court order to stop it.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us