Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch University (SU)'s new School for Data Science and Computational Thinking was officially launched on Monday (29 July 2019) at a function at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study. Aiming to be a world-class institution for data science and computational thinking in and for Africa, the newly established School will work across SU's

ten faculties with multi- and inter- and trans-disciplinary collaboration.