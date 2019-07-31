Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

31 July 2019 8:42 AM

Stellenbosch University (SU)'s new School for Data Science and Computational Thinking was officially launched on Monday (29 July 2019) at a function at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study. Aiming to be a world-class institution for data science and computational thinking in and for Africa, the newly established School will work across SU's ten faculties with multi- and inter- and trans-disciplinary collaboration.



It will also span the entire academic project, from under- and postgraduate training to research and specialist consultation. Kieno Kammies I'm joined by Prof Wim Delva, Acting Director School for Data Science and Computational Thinking at stellenbosch University