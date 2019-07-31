Stellenbosch University (SU)'s new School for Data Science and Computational Thinking was officially launched on Monday (29 July 2019) at a function at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study. Aiming to be a world-class institution for data science and computational thinking in and for Africa, the newly established School will work across SU's ten faculties with multi- and inter- and trans-disciplinary collaboration.
It will also span the entire academic project, from under- and postgraduate training to research and specialist consultation. Kieno Kammies I'm joined by Prof Wim Delva, Acting Director School for Data Science and Computational Thinking at stellenbosch University
Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch
