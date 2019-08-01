The Kieno Kammies Show

IEC hearings into political party funding


Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC, speaks to Kieno Kammies about the public hearings which the IEC is doing into Political Party Funding.

The World View - Tanker Exchanges Britain & Iran

1 August 2019 7:56 AM
Syndicate targeting high-end jewelry stores in CT

1 August 2019 7:25 AM
Coal pipeline the root of corruption at Eskom

1 August 2019 7:04 AM
Talking Tech - Skills for 4th Industrial Needed

1 August 2019 6:58 AM
Captive lion breeding in South Africa: the case for a total ban

1 August 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - Seal pups rescued by kayakers in Pelican Point, Namibia

1 August 2019 6:35 AM
Launch New Science School at University of Stellenbosch

31 July 2019 8:42 AM
Flags to watch

31 July 2019 8:39 AM
South Africans are buying cheaper and older cars

31 July 2019 8:37 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Palesa Madiba murder suspect to return to court in August
The 21-year-old UJ student went missing in 2013 and her skeletal remains were discovered two years later in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto after police received a tip-off.

Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals
Two suspects of the three suspects linked to the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
The National Health Care Professionals Association appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.
