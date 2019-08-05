Barbs Wire - Jogger attacked on catwalk between Kalk Bay and St James

5 August 2019 6:37 AM

Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.



After the two mass shootings in the US this weekend #Massacre Mitch and #TrumpsTerrorists hit the top of Twitter trends as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump come under attack for blocking gun legislation...along with #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism



In South Africa, on Saturday, #RamaphosaLeaks began trending as reports of leaked emails showed that he knew who funded his 2017 ANC presidential campaign