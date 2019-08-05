Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
After the two mass shootings in the US this weekend #Massacre Mitch and #TrumpsTerrorists hit the top of Twitter trends as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump come under attack for blocking gun legislation...along with #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism
In South Africa, on Saturday, #RamaphosaLeaks began trending as reports of leaked emails showed that he knew who funded his 2017 ANC presidential campaign
Barbs Wire - Jogger attacked on catwalk between Kalk Bay and St James
Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
|
5 August 2019 7:21 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:15 AM
|
5 August 2019 6:56 AM
|
2 August 2019 8:42 AM
|
2 August 2019 8:25 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:56 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:46 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:24 AM