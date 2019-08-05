Hendrik Verwoerd is the face of Amnesty International #SignTheSmileOff campaign. The Human Rights organisation is asking you to wipe the smile off Verwoerd's face and tackle the current state of basic education.
Wipe the smile off Verwoerd's face
|
5 August 2019 7:21 AM
|
5 August 2019 7:15 AM
|
5 August 2019 6:56 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Jogger attacked on catwalk between Kalk Bay and St James
|
5 August 2019 6:37 AM
|
2 August 2019 8:42 AM
|
2 August 2019 8:25 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:56 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:46 AM
|
2 August 2019 7:24 AM