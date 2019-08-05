The Kieno Kammies Show

Wipe the smile off Verwoerd's face


Hendrik Verwoerd is the face of Amnesty International #SignTheSmileOff campaign. The Human Rights organisation is asking you to wipe the smile off Verwoerd's face and tackle the current state of basic education.

Political Party Funding Act

5 August 2019 7:21 AM
Tsogo Sun welcomes CapeTalk

5 August 2019 7:15 AM
Women in Business Conference

5 August 2019 6:56 AM
Barbs Wire - Jogger attacked on catwalk between Kalk Bay and St James

5 August 2019 6:37 AM
US Democrats Debates

2 August 2019 8:42 AM
Radical transformation

2 August 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - The Death Of A Bin Laden

2 August 2019 7:56 AM
New Taxi App to stop overloading

2 August 2019 7:46 AM
Cosatu and the political party funding Act

2 August 2019 7:24 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Under-pressure Trump says 'hate has no place' after two mass shootings
'Hate has no place in our country,' President Trump said, but he also blamed mental illness for the violence

Walmart to keep selling guns despite recent shootings at its stores
A man opened fire with an assault rifle at a Walmart in Texas on Saturday, killing 20 people, just four days after a disgruntled employee shot dead two coworkers and wounded a responding police officer at one of the massive chain's stores in Mississippi.
Australia cancer sufferer first to use new assisted dying law
The state of Victoria passed a law in 2017 to legalise the practice, which went into effect this June. Other states are now expected to follow suit.

