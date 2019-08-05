The Kieno Kammies Show

Mkhwebane's latest investigation into SARS head Kieswetter


Kieono speaks to Ferial Haffajee about the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's current investigation into whether or not Edward Kieswetter has the requisite qualifications for his current role as SARS commissioner.

Actor, comedian, Aaron McIlroy

5 August 2019 8:40 AM
The emerging economies focus on Brazil

5 August 2019 8:34 AM
The World View - America’s Mass Shootings

5 August 2019 8:05 AM
Clement Manyathela's exclusive with the PP

5 August 2019 7:42 AM
Political Party Funding Act

5 August 2019 7:21 AM
Wipe the smile off Verwoerd's face

5 August 2019 7:19 AM
Tsogo Sun welcomes CapeTalk

5 August 2019 7:15 AM
Women in Business Conference

5 August 2019 6:56 AM
Barbs Wire - Jogger attacked on catwalk between Kalk Bay and St James

5 August 2019 6:37 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: SABC suffers from capricious use of power to terrorise staff
A commission chaired by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe was established in May last year to look into alleged personal favours in the newsroom and within the organisation.
Court to rule on Sanef case against EFF over 'intimidation' of journalists
Sanef approached the court on behalf of five journalists after they were attacked by party leader Julius Malema and his supporters.
KZN ANC expected to announce decision on Zandile Gumede soon
Embattled EThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede may know her fate by Monday night as the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal concludes its two-day meeting which started on Sunday.
