With Berg River dam full, some might ask if more should be captured

With the Berg River dam having reached full capacity recently, some are asking why we don't build more dams down stream to capture the "excess" water being "lost" to sea. Africa Melane speaks to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT's Future Water Institute to discuss the delicate balance that needs to be achieved.
