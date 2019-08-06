The Kieno Kammies Show

Cosatu calls for a review of laws around retrenchments


Trade Union Federation Cosatu is calling for the tightening of labour laws to make it harder for employers to retrench workers. It wants government to review section 189 of the Labour Relations Act which regulates the conditions and processes for retrenchments by employers. Africa Melane speaks to Labour analyst, Mamokgethi Molopyane.

Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector

Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector

6 August 2019 8:45 AM
Medical technology for early detection of hearing disorders brings mixed blessings

Medical technology for early detection of hearing disorders brings mixed blessings

6 August 2019 8:35 AM
The World View - A Crisis In Kashmir

The World View - A Crisis In Kashmir

6 August 2019 7:54 AM
Sanef vs EFF and Julius Malema

Sanef vs EFF and Julius Malema

6 August 2019 7:20 AM
With Berg River dam full, some might ask if more should be captured

With Berg River dam full, some might ask if more should be captured

6 August 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs' Wire - Russian ammo dump explosion

Barbs' Wire - Russian ammo dump explosion

6 August 2019 6:40 AM
Actor, comedian, Aaron McIlroy

Actor, comedian, Aaron McIlroy

5 August 2019 8:40 AM
The emerging economies focus on Brazil

The emerging economies focus on Brazil

5 August 2019 8:34 AM
Mkhwebane's latest investigation into SARS head Kieswetter

Mkhwebane's latest investigation into SARS head Kieswetter

5 August 2019 8:30 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Zulu on motherhood, liberation legacy and more
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Zulu on motherhood, liberation legacy and more

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss various topics around her life and career.
Van Breda's bid to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed
Van Breda's bid to appeal sentence, conviction dismissed

The Constitutional Court has dismissed his leave to appeal attempt but has granted him an application for condonation.

Protect journos or risk having compliant media, court told
Protect journos or risk having compliant media, court told

This was among the submissions made on Monday by counsel for the South African National Editors' Forum and five journalists who turned to the court to stop the abuse.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us