Cosatu calls for a review of laws around retrenchments

Trade Union Federation Cosatu is calling for the tightening of labour laws to make it harder for employers to retrench workers. It wants government to review section 189 of the Labour Relations Act which regulates the conditions and processes for retrenchments by employers. Africa Melane speaks to Labour analyst, Mamokgethi Molopyane.
