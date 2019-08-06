Advancements in medical technology have allowed audiologists to detect hearing disorders among children from a very young age. Africa Melane speaks to Prof James Loock of Stellenbosch University of how a young boy will be given a chance to develop with peers of the same age, but assistance is being sought to allow his mother to help him through this process
Medical technology for early detection of hearing disorders brings mixed blessings
|
Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector
|
6 August 2019 8:45 AM
|
6 August 2019 8:30 AM
|
6 August 2019 7:54 AM
|
6 August 2019 7:20 AM
|
With Berg River dam full, some might ask if more should be captured
|
6 August 2019 6:51 AM
|
6 August 2019 6:40 AM
|
5 August 2019 8:40 AM
|
5 August 2019 8:34 AM
|
5 August 2019 8:30 AM