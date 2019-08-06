The Kieno Kammies Show

Medical technology for early detection of hearing disorders brings mixed blessings


Advancements in medical technology have allowed audiologists to detect hearing disorders among children from a very young age. Africa Melane speaks to Prof James Loock of Stellenbosch University of how a young boy will be given a chance to develop with peers of the same age, but assistance is being sought to allow his mother to help him through this process

Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector

Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector

6 August 2019 8:45 AM
Cosatu calls for a review of laws around retrenchments

Cosatu calls for a review of laws around retrenchments

6 August 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - A Crisis In Kashmir

The World View - A Crisis In Kashmir

6 August 2019 7:54 AM
Sanef vs EFF and Julius Malema

Sanef vs EFF and Julius Malema

6 August 2019 7:20 AM
With Berg River dam full, some might ask if more should be captured

With Berg River dam full, some might ask if more should be captured

6 August 2019 6:51 AM
Barbs' Wire - Russian ammo dump explosion

Barbs' Wire - Russian ammo dump explosion

6 August 2019 6:40 AM
Actor, comedian, Aaron McIlroy

Actor, comedian, Aaron McIlroy

5 August 2019 8:40 AM
The emerging economies focus on Brazil

The emerging economies focus on Brazil

5 August 2019 8:34 AM
Mkhwebane's latest investigation into SARS head Kieswetter

Mkhwebane's latest investigation into SARS head Kieswetter

5 August 2019 8:30 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula
AfriForum lays criminal complaint against Fikile Mbalula

The complaint was based on the Public Protector’s findings that sporting goods supplier Sedgars funded Mbalula’s family holiday to Dubai in 2016.

Struggle veteran awaits ConCourt ruling in fight to get pension reinstated
Struggle veteran awaits ConCourt ruling in fight to get pension reinstated

The pensions agency and the special appeal board argued that Mashilo Masemola forfeited his pension as a struggle veteran after he was convicted.

Malema critical of journos, but opposed to violence, court told
Malema critical of journos, but opposed to violence, court told

The red berets are opposing an application brought by Sanef and five reporters to interdict Malema and the EFF from harassing and intimidating journalists.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us