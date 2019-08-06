The Kieno Kammies Show

Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector


Accountability Now has laid criminal charges or perjury and defeating the ends of justice against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The charges have have arisen from the findings made against the public protector in a Constitutional Court judgement upholding the Pretoria High Court’s order that Mkhwebane personally pay for 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) legal fees in the Absa/Bankorp lifeboat matter. Africa Melane speaks to Paul Hoffman, director of Accountability Now.

The Western Cape government said that continued good rainfall in the province had seen dam levels across the province reach their highest levels in four years, with a few exceptions.
The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) was preparing to address the media at midday. It’s expected to shed light on matters including that of Gumede.
The Equality Court is hearing arguments in the matter between Sanef and five journalists and the EFF over alleged incidences of intimidation.
