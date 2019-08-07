The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - SA singer Lira becomes the very first African Barbie doll


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

#ToniMorrison dominated Twitter after it was announced that the legendary American author died yesterday at 88.

In a furious tweet, EFF's Floyd Shivambu hit back at Blade Nzumande for accusing them of wearing “Louis Vuitton overalls.

Parkwood and 12 other communities will shut down the area on 8 August

7 August 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - China’s Hong Kong Warning

7 August 2019 7:58 AM
Con Court orders closure of Uitsig High School

7 August 2019 7:35 AM
Shortage of rape kits at SAPS hampering police work

7 August 2019 7:20 AM
City reacts to cancellation of Woodstock/Salt River Housing

7 August 2019 7:03 AM
How's this one for honest innovation and advertising?

7 August 2019 6:51 AM
Accountability Now lays criminal charges against Public Protector

6 August 2019 8:45 AM
Medical technology for early detection of hearing disorders brings mixed blessings

6 August 2019 8:35 AM
Cosatu calls for a review of laws around retrenchments

6 August 2019 8:30 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ministers to lose more perks, hints PSA Minister Mchunu
In the face of the tough economic challenges and job cuts in the sector, the minister said his department was looking at cutting luxurious benefits from the executive.
Former Aurora mine directors expected back in court
The company's former executives, including Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, were accused of causing environmental damage at the Grootvlei mine.
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Ndabeni-Abrahams on patriarchy, family life & leadership
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sat down with Eyewitness News for a wide-ranging interview this Women's Month.
