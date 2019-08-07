Con Court orders closure of Uitsig High School

Africa speaks to trade-unionist, Tony Ehrenreich about the Constitutional Court ruling dismissing an appeal by Uitsig High School against Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close the school.
