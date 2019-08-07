Africa speaks to Fadiel Adams from the Gatvol Capetonian movement about the planned shutdown on Thursday. Residents from various communities on the Cape Flats are planning to shutdown the entrances and exits of their communities to highlight the shortage of affodablle housing opportunities in Cape Town.
Parkwood and 12 other communities will shut down the area on 8 August
