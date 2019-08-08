The Kieno Kammies Show

Know your rights, SAHRC reaching out to communities


Pippa chats to Eugene Raphalane, Advocacy and Research Office for the SA Human Rights Commission at the information sessions the commission is holding. The sessions are centered under the theme “Know Your Rights and Responsibilities".

Long weekend roads and safety Kenny Africa Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic

9 August 2019 9:15 AM
What is the state of women's rights in South Africa?

9 August 2019 8:43 AM
Totalsports Women's Race Ange Du Plessis General Manager Road Running at Still Water Sports

9 August 2019 7:53 AM
The challenge of delivering social housing Louise Scholtz () Programme Manager: Urban Futures, Policy and Futures Unit at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa

9 August 2019 7:37 AM
What did yesterday's shutdown achieve? Fadiel Adams

9 August 2019 7:09 AM
New technology can now help HR authenticate sick notes from doctors

8 August 2019 9:55 AM
Could Uitsig High not be rebuilt from scratch?

8 August 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Brazilian Deforestation

8 August 2019 8:15 AM
Parkwood shutdown over lack of housing and land

8 August 2019 7:23 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC
Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
Ramaphosa: Unemployment among women, economic crisis receiving gov't attention
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the national Women’s Day event in Vryburg, North West today, where he committed to the empowerment of women and reflected on the struggles they are facing.
