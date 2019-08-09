The Kieno Kammies Show

What is the state of women's rights in South Africa?


On the 63rd anniversary of the 1956 Women's March to the union buildings,
Africa Melane speak to Hlengiwe Mkhize, who is the Deputy Minister in the
Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities about the state of women's rights in South Africa.

Long weekend roads and safety Kenny Africa Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic

Long weekend roads and safety Kenny Africa Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic

9 August 2019 9:15 AM
Totalsports Women's Race Ange Du Plessis General Manager Road Running at Still Water Sports

Totalsports Women's Race Ange Du Plessis General Manager Road Running at Still Water Sports

9 August 2019 7:53 AM
The challenge of delivering social housing Louise Scholtz () Programme Manager: Urban Futures, Policy and Futures Unit at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa

The challenge of delivering social housing Louise Scholtz () Programme Manager: Urban Futures, Policy and Futures Unit at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa

9 August 2019 7:37 AM
What did yesterday's shutdown achieve? Fadiel Adams

What did yesterday's shutdown achieve? Fadiel Adams

9 August 2019 7:09 AM
New technology can now help HR authenticate sick notes from doctors

New technology can now help HR authenticate sick notes from doctors

8 August 2019 9:55 AM
Could Uitsig High not be rebuilt from scratch?

Could Uitsig High not be rebuilt from scratch?

8 August 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Brazilian Deforestation

The World View - Brazilian Deforestation

8 August 2019 8:15 AM
Know your rights, SAHRC reaching out to communities

Know your rights, SAHRC reaching out to communities

8 August 2019 7:38 AM
Parkwood shutdown over lack of housing and land

Parkwood shutdown over lack of housing and land

8 August 2019 7:23 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services

According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security prison.
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title

Tiisetso Makhubela's first-half strike was enough for Banyana to retain the title against Zambia, who were making their first final appearance.
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN

Police focused their operations in areas where intergroup conflict, stock theft and taxi violence are prevalent. Much of the information provided to police was received from ordinary citizens.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us