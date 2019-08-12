The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - Why #RamaphosaMustFall began trending this weekend


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

Twitter's angry reaction to Trump 'thumbs-up' as he poses with a baby orphaned in El Paso shooting at a photo op

Would you drink vodka made from Chernobyl crops?

The Emerging Economies Focus on China

12 August 2019 8:32 AM
Is the continued decline of property prices a good thing?

12 August 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - A Damaging Typhoon

12 August 2019 7:55 AM
Free Tutu Exhibition at the Artscape

12 August 2019 7:37 AM
Tourists safety, the City launches safety campaign

12 August 2019 7:34 AM
The Presidency responds to the banking details leak

12 August 2019 7:22 AM
City of Cape Town conducting site-inspections of wellpoints and boreholes

12 August 2019 7:07 AM
Responsible marketing and how to prevent digital addiction in users

12 August 2019 6:51 AM
Communty upliftment scheme helps community of Victoria Lodge

12 August 2019 6:41 AM
EWN Headlines
SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns
SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns

He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.
WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post
WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post

Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.
SAA cancels Hong Kong flights as protest action escalates
SAA cancels Hong Kong flights as protest action escalates

This comes as authorities in that country have called on all passengers to leave the Hong Kong terminal buildings as soon as possible due to protest action.
