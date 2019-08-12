The Kieno Kammies Show

City of Cape Town conducting site-inspections of wellpoints and boreholes


The City of Cape Town is conducting on-site inspections of wellpoint and borehole installations to ensure that they are not unlawfully connected to the main water supply, following cases where poorly treated and untreated water had infiltrated the municipality's water supply system and affecting surrounding households. Kieno Kammies speaks to Xanthea Limberg, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee For Water and Waste Services.

12 August 2019 8:32 AM
12 August 2019 8:28 AM
12 August 2019 7:55 AM
12 August 2019 7:37 AM
12 August 2019 7:34 AM
12 August 2019 7:22 AM
12 August 2019 6:51 AM
12 August 2019 6:41 AM
12 August 2019 6:32 AM
EWN Headlines
Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears
Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears

Treasury’s former deputy director general in the Free State Anna Fourie outlined how Estina was contracted as a service provider and beneficiary against public financial management principles.

Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed
Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed

The cops appeared in court on Monday along with undocumented foreign nationals who were sent to a repatriation centre on the West Rand.
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat

Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his ANC presidential election in 2017.
