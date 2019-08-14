Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
A video of a creative LA driver using sign cards to get through traffic has racked up millions of views.
#LeftHandersDay trended yesterday as August 13 was Left-Handers Day.
Barbs Wire - Priest suspended after baby suffers scratches in violent baptism
Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
|
World of Advertising - Lego has announced their new popular TV series
|
14 August 2019 6:53 AM
|
Morné aims to break world record and raise awareness on motor neuron disease
|
14 August 2019 6:38 AM
|
13 August 2019 8:41 AM
|
13 August 2019 8:38 AM
|
Lending risk has not been this high since 2008 says lending specialist
|
13 August 2019 8:25 AM
|
13 August 2019 7:56 AM
|
13 August 2019 7:40 AM
|
13 August 2019 7:36 AM
|
13 August 2019 7:21 AM