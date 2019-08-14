CiTi awarded 2019 Laureatte by the McNulty Foundation

Kieno Kammies speaks to Joshin Raghubar, chair of the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) about the recent announcement that it was awarded the 2019 Laureate by the internationally-recognised McNulty Foundation.
