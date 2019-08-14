The Kieno Kammies Show

Ebola treatment breakthrough


Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Lucille Blumberg of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases about the recent announcement that a breakthrough has been made in the treatment and prevention of Ebola.

Seagulls respond to the human gaze

14 August 2019 8:45 AM
The World View - Chaos In Hong Kong

14 August 2019 7:58 AM
Is South Africa's currency the worst performing currency in the world?

14 August 2019 7:45 AM
Winde urges CT communities to join fight against crime

14 August 2019 7:35 AM
MEC Fritz lends a helping hand in the fight against poaching

14 August 2019 7:31 AM
CiTi awarded 2019 Laureatte by the McNulty Foundation

14 August 2019 7:05 AM
World of Advertising - Lego has announced their new popular TV series

14 August 2019 6:53 AM
Morné aims to break world record and raise awareness on motor neuron disease

14 August 2019 6:38 AM
Barbs Wire - Priest suspended after baby suffers scratches in violent baptism

14 August 2019 6:32 AM
EWN Headlines
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks

There have been two farm attacks in the space of two weeks with the latest in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.
Good news as retail sales increase in second quarter of 2019
Good news as retail sales increase in second quarter of 2019

Statistics South Africa released the report that reflects consumer purchase trends in the retail trade industry on Tuesday.
'We’re under siege' - Lesufi on school vandalism, theft
'We’re under siege' - Lesufi on school vandalism, theft

The staggering figure was released by MEC Panyanza Lesufi's office on Tuesday which said 262 criminal cases were registered since January.
