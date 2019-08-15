The Kieno Kammies Show

Board of Healthcare Funders support the NHI Bill


Lead Researcher at the Board of Healthcare Funders Charlton Murove talks to Kieno Kammies about their support of the NHI Bill.

City rezones Salt River market for mixed development

15 August 2019 9:05 AM
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox - a look at the implications of the NHI

15 August 2019 8:27 AM
The World View - A Downed Syrian Plane

15 August 2019 7:56 AM
CPF Gang Lands SANDF Update

15 August 2019 7:37 AM
What is an inverted yield curve and why has it negatively affected world markets?

15 August 2019 7:03 AM
Talking Tech-Huawei unveils its rival to Android

15 August 2019 6:56 AM
Barbs' Wire - Videos of looting in Soweto were posted late into the night

15 August 2019 6:34 AM
Seagulls respond to the human gaze

14 August 2019 8:45 AM
Ebola treatment breakthrough

14 August 2019 8:25 AM
EWN Headlines
2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids
2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids

Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday.
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the New Nation Movement that wanted that provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official

'South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history,' the International Monetary Fund’s senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.
