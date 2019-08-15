The Kieno Kammies Show

CPF Gang Lands SANDF Update


Kieno Kammies speaks to Pastor Charles George

City rezones Salt River market for mixed development

15 August 2019 9:05 AM
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox - a look at the implications of the NHI

15 August 2019 8:27 AM
The World View - A Downed Syrian Plane

15 August 2019 7:56 AM
Board of Healthcare Funders support the NHI Bill

15 August 2019 7:23 AM
What is an inverted yield curve and why has it negatively affected world markets?

15 August 2019 7:03 AM
Talking Tech-Huawei unveils its rival to Android

15 August 2019 6:56 AM
Barbs' Wire - Videos of looting in Soweto were posted late into the night

15 August 2019 6:34 AM
Seagulls respond to the human gaze

14 August 2019 8:45 AM
Ebola treatment breakthrough

14 August 2019 8:25 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings
So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.
AA predicts another petrol price increase coming
The AA is predicting a rise of 12 cents in the price of illuminating paraffin and up to 16 cents a litre for diesel.
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the South African government was engaging with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand about a similar relaxation of entry requirements for SA citizens.
