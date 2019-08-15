Kieno Kammies speaks to Chantell Ilbury of Mind of a Fox about the possible scenarios for South Africa's healthcare sector under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHI). Mindofafox were asked by the BHF (Board of Healthcare Funders) to develop a number of scenarios of South Africa's healthcare sector under the NHI.
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox - a look at the implications of the NHI
|
15 August 2019 9:05 AM
|
15 August 2019 7:56 AM
|
15 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
15 August 2019 7:23 AM
|
What is an inverted yield curve and why has it negatively affected world markets?
|
15 August 2019 7:03 AM
|
15 August 2019 6:56 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - Videos of looting in Soweto were posted late into the night
|
15 August 2019 6:34 AM
|
14 August 2019 8:45 AM
|
14 August 2019 8:25 AM