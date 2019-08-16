The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs' Wire - It’s ‘raining plastic’ on the Rocky Mountains scientists


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

Greenland is trending in the US after it was reported that Donald Trump has asked White House counsel to look into buying the island from Denmark.

3. Its been 50 years since the iconic Woodstock music festival! August 15-18 1969 #Woodstock50.

SA pilot on what it was like to smash world record

SA pilot on what it was like to smash world record

16 August 2019 8:33 AM
We will turn our economy around,'' says Cyril Ramaphosa

We will turn our economy around,'' says Cyril Ramaphosa

16 August 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - The oil tanker drama

The World View - The oil tanker drama

16 August 2019 7:56 AM
Gold Leaf co-owner in critical condition after attempted assassination

Gold Leaf co-owner in critical condition after attempted assassination

16 August 2019 7:33 AM
What economic opportunities are there for poorer areas of the Western Cape?

What economic opportunities are there for poorer areas of the Western Cape?

16 August 2019 7:28 AM
Clamp down on 'car guards' fleecing Old Biscuit Mill visitors for parking

Clamp down on 'car guards' fleecing Old Biscuit Mill visitors for parking

16 August 2019 7:06 AM
Small business owner left in the lurch after deal falls flat

Small business owner left in the lurch after deal falls flat

16 August 2019 6:54 AM
Why businesses should seriously Switch and Save to solar PV

Why businesses should seriously Switch and Save to solar PV

16 August 2019 6:41 AM
City rezones Salt River market for mixed development

City rezones Salt River market for mixed development

15 August 2019 9:05 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC distances itself from anti-Mkhwebane march
ANC distances itself from anti-Mkhwebane march

Various organisations under the banner of the Concerned Citizens Alliance were planning a march to the Public Protector’s office calling for her removal.
Over 60,000 people say 'no bail' for Meghan Cremer murder accused
Over 60,000 people say 'no bail' for Meghan Cremer murder accused

Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Farlam: Inquiry can't be blamed for lack of prosecutions over Marikana tragedy
Farlam: Inquiry can't be blamed for lack of prosecutions over Marikana tragedy

Retired Judge Ian Farlam, who headed the inquiry into the Marikana massacre, believes that not much has changed and important recommendations in his report have not yet been implemented by government.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us