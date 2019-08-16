The Kieno Kammies Show

Clamp down on 'car guards' fleecing Old Biscuit Mill visitors for parking


Visitors to the Old Biscuit Mill have been complaining about the high fees being demanded for parking in the streets near the popular market.

Authorities recently conducted an operation in the area to bring an end to this racket. Kieno Kammies speaks to Eddie Booysens, regional manager for the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira)

SA pilot on what it was like to smash world record

SA pilot on what it was like to smash world record

16 August 2019 8:33 AM
We will turn our economy around,'' says Cyril Ramaphosa

We will turn our economy around,'' says Cyril Ramaphosa

16 August 2019 8:25 AM
The World View - The oil tanker drama

The World View - The oil tanker drama

16 August 2019 7:56 AM
Gold Leaf co-owner in critical condition after attempted assassination

Gold Leaf co-owner in critical condition after attempted assassination

16 August 2019 7:33 AM
What economic opportunities are there for poorer areas of the Western Cape?

What economic opportunities are there for poorer areas of the Western Cape?

16 August 2019 7:28 AM
Small business owner left in the lurch after deal falls flat

Small business owner left in the lurch after deal falls flat

16 August 2019 6:54 AM
Why businesses should seriously Switch and Save to solar PV

Why businesses should seriously Switch and Save to solar PV

16 August 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - It’s ‘raining plastic’ on the Rocky Mountains scientists

Barbs' Wire - It’s ‘raining plastic’ on the Rocky Mountains scientists

16 August 2019 6:37 AM
City rezones Salt River market for mixed development

City rezones Salt River market for mixed development

15 August 2019 9:05 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Magashule: Time for ANC to move on from Surve donation
Magashule: Time for ANC to move on from Surve donation

The payment caused a stir in the party after it was ordered to pay back the money, but was unable to as the money had already spent.
ANC WC interim task team old wine in new bottle, says SACP
ANC WC interim task team old wine in new bottle, says SACP

The team is meant to turn the Western Cape party structures around and address persistent infighting and factionalism.

PSA shocked by govt's failure to fill 120,000 vacancies
PSA shocked by govt's failure to fill 120,000 vacancies

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has told Eyewitness News that it has been challenging to fill the positions.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us