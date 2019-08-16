Kieno Kammies speaks to David Maynier, Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, about what the provincial government is doing in terms of enterprise development in the poorer areas.
What economic opportunities are there for poorer areas of the Western Cape?
|
16 August 2019 8:33 AM
|
16 August 2019 8:25 AM
|
16 August 2019 7:56 AM
|
Gold Leaf co-owner in critical condition after attempted assassination
|
16 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
Clamp down on 'car guards' fleecing Old Biscuit Mill visitors for parking
|
16 August 2019 7:06 AM
|
Small business owner left in the lurch after deal falls flat
|
16 August 2019 6:54 AM
|
16 August 2019 6:41 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - It’s ‘raining plastic’ on the Rocky Mountains scientists
|
16 August 2019 6:37 AM
|
15 August 2019 9:05 AM