We will turn our economy around,'' says Cyril Ramaphosa

16 August 2019 8:25 AM

The revolving door at state-owned companies swings even faster as PRASA's Dries van der Walt quits. That makes it ten executives down this year.



There been no honour.....The Guptas sue Iqbal Surve and Daniel Matjila for R1 billion while Surve says the PIC is to blame for investing R4.3 billion in his company AYO Technologies.