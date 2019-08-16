The revolving door at state-owned companies swings even faster as PRASA's Dries van der Walt quits. That makes it ten executives down this year.
There been no honour.....The Guptas sue Iqbal Surve and Daniel Matjila for R1 billion while Surve says the PIC is to blame for investing R4.3 billion in his company AYO Technologies.
We will turn our economy around,'' says Cyril Ramaphosa
The revolving door at state-owned companies swings even faster as PRASA's Dries van der Walt quits. That makes it ten executives down this year.
|
16 August 2019 8:33 AM
|
16 August 2019 7:56 AM
|
Gold Leaf co-owner in critical condition after attempted assassination
|
16 August 2019 7:33 AM
|
What economic opportunities are there for poorer areas of the Western Cape?
|
16 August 2019 7:28 AM
|
Clamp down on 'car guards' fleecing Old Biscuit Mill visitors for parking
|
16 August 2019 7:06 AM
|
Small business owner left in the lurch after deal falls flat
|
16 August 2019 6:54 AM
|
16 August 2019 6:41 AM
|
Barbs' Wire - It’s ‘raining plastic’ on the Rocky Mountains scientists
|
16 August 2019 6:37 AM
|
15 August 2019 9:05 AM