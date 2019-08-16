Kieno talks to record breaking SA pilot, Jeremy Ascough who was part of the team circumnavigating the earth by flying over both the North and South poles in a continuous journey.
The record attempt was made to marks 50 years since the first successful
mission to land a man on the moon.
SA pilot on what it was like to smash world record
