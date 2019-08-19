The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Teens start a viral #FillTheBottle trend to clean up cigarette butts


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

#CRBankStatements17 began trending on Sunday after more revelations of how money flowed from the Ramaphosa campaign bank accounts were circulated on social media.

A Twitter user posted a video of a cup of tea being made, with the caption 'if you make your tea like this you’re going to hell'...which has racked up nearly a million views and LOTS of comments. 

1647 shipwreck found off Blouberg

19 August 2019 8:41 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

19 August 2019 8:28 AM
Cement industry struggling to compete with cheaper imports

19 August 2019 8:17 AM
The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 7:53 AM
Google Maps Now able to utilise augmented reality tech

19 August 2019 7:36 AM
Truck security escort service wants to use more technology to tackle problem

19 August 2019 7:29 AM
Joburg taxi crash kills 10 people.

19 August 2019 7:17 AM
What is being done in terms of safety of tourists ahead of tourism season?

19 August 2019 7:06 AM
Why we need less emphasis on North American case studies

19 August 2019 6:50 AM
5 Capetonian businesses nominated for the SA Entrepreneur of the Year award

19 August 2019 6:47 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa praises Tanzania as cradle of liberation struggle
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Tanzania focused on some key elements to boost the region’s economy.
Sudan's Bashir in court for graft trial: AFP
Bashir (75) was forced from power on 11 April, after months of protest against his regime and appeared before a prosecutor for the first time on 16 June.
Zimbabwe police ban opposition protest planned for Monday
The demonstrations are viewed as a test of President Mnangagwa’s willingness to tolerate dissent in a country tainted by a long history of repression under his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who ruled for nearly 40 years.
