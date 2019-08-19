Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
#CRBankStatements17 began trending on Sunday after more revelations of how money flowed from the Ramaphosa campaign bank accounts were circulated on social media.
A Twitter user posted a video of a cup of tea being made, with the caption 'if you make your tea like this you’re going to hell'...which has racked up nearly a million views and LOTS of comments.
Barbs Wire - Teens start a viral #FillTheBottle trend to clean up cigarette butts
19 August 2019 8:41 AM
19 August 2019 8:28 AM
19 August 2019 8:17 AM
19 August 2019 7:53 AM
19 August 2019 7:36 AM
Truck security escort service wants to use more technology to tackle problem
19 August 2019 7:29 AM
19 August 2019 7:17 AM
What is being done in terms of safety of tourists ahead of tourism season?
19 August 2019 7:06 AM
19 August 2019 6:50 AM
5 Capetonian businesses nominated for the SA Entrepreneur of the Year award
19 August 2019 6:47 AM