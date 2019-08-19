The Kieno Kammies Show

Joburg taxi crash kills 10 people.


City of Johannesburg MMC for Safety Michael Sun talks to Kieno Kammies about a taxi accident in Gauteng which claimed the lives of 10 people.

1647 shipwreck found off Blouberg

1647 shipwreck found off Blouberg

19 August 2019 8:41 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

19 August 2019 8:28 AM
Cement industry struggling to compete with cheaper imports

Cement industry struggling to compete with cheaper imports

19 August 2019 8:17 AM
The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 7:53 AM
Google Maps Now able to utilise augmented reality tech

Google Maps Now able to utilise augmented reality tech

19 August 2019 7:36 AM
Truck security escort service wants to use more technology to tackle problem

Truck security escort service wants to use more technology to tackle problem

19 August 2019 7:29 AM
What is being done in terms of safety of tourists ahead of tourism season?

What is being done in terms of safety of tourists ahead of tourism season?

19 August 2019 7:06 AM
Why we need less emphasis on North American case studies

Why we need less emphasis on North American case studies

19 August 2019 6:50 AM
5 Capetonian businesses nominated for the SA Entrepreneur of the Year award

5 Capetonian businesses nominated for the SA Entrepreneur of the Year award

19 August 2019 6:47 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting

The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes

The South African Municipal Workers Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union are part of the agreement which will see protests being the last resort in addressing workers' grievances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us