Kieno Kammies speaks to Claudia Carvalho, owner and founder of Hawkeye Trucker Assist. The company arranges security escorts for trucks and delivery vehicles when they have to enter or pass through risky areas. They are now planning to engage with government and make use of artificial intelligence to get on top of the situation
Truck security escort service wants to use more technology to tackle problem
|
19 August 2019 8:41 AM
|
19 August 2019 8:28 AM
|
19 August 2019 8:17 AM
|
19 August 2019 7:53 AM
|
19 August 2019 7:36 AM
|
19 August 2019 7:17 AM
|
What is being done in terms of safety of tourists ahead of tourism season?
|
19 August 2019 7:06 AM
|
19 August 2019 6:50 AM
|
5 Capetonian businesses nominated for the SA Entrepreneur of the Year award
|
19 August 2019 6:47 AM