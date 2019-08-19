The Kieno Kammies Show

1647 shipwreck found off Blouberg


Dr Bruno Werz ( Historian) talks to Kieno Kamies about plans to excavate the shipwrecked 1647 Haarlem.

The Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

19 August 2019 8:28 AM
Cement industry struggling to compete with cheaper imports

19 August 2019 8:17 AM
The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 7:53 AM
Google Maps Now able to utilise augmented reality tech

19 August 2019 7:36 AM
Truck security escort service wants to use more technology to tackle problem

19 August 2019 7:29 AM
Joburg taxi crash kills 10 people.

19 August 2019 7:17 AM
What is being done in terms of safety of tourists ahead of tourism season?

19 August 2019 7:06 AM
Why we need less emphasis on North American case studies

19 August 2019 6:50 AM
5 Capetonian businesses nominated for the SA Entrepreneur of the Year award

19 August 2019 6:47 AM
EWN Headlines
Legal Aid staff strike over reduced benefits
Legal Aid staff strike over reduced benefits

The group raised their concerns with the Department of Justice in May this year, however, they claimed that management ignored their pleas for help.
Cape anti-gang unit cop in court for colleague’s murder
Cape anti-gang unit cop in court for colleague’s murder

David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai over the weekend.

RTMC, SAPS continue investigation into deadly Buccleuch Interchange taxi crash
RTMC, SAPS continue investigation into deadly Buccleuch Interchange taxi crash

Officials said it appeared that the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.
