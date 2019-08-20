Kieno Kammies speaks to Metrorail’s Western Cape Regional Manager Richard Walker. A total of 27 Metrorail trains have been cancelled in Cape Town for Tuesday morning, a few more than the high number already cancelled on a regular basis. The reason for this and added delays is due to vandalism at the Salt River stretch.
Trains cancelled and extended delays due to vandalism
