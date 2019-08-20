The Kieno Kammies Show

Youngest South African ever to row 3000 Nautical Miles


Founder of Watering the mind, mental health awareness project, John Dempster talks to Kieno Kammies about his plan to row 3000 Nautical miles to raise funds for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile

20 August 2019 8:44 AM
Impact of imported cement on major construction projects

20 August 2019 8:27 AM
Caller Gavin Adams-Taxify Driver Survives Hijacking

20 August 2019 8:06 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 7:58 AM
Might cash-in-transit robbers now be behind upsurge in jewellery store robberies?

20 August 2019 7:37 AM
International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa

20 August 2019 7:20 AM
No skin available for skin transplants in South Africa

20 August 2019 7:05 AM
Trains cancelled and extended delays due to vandalism

20 August 2019 6:55 AM
N2 safety concerns to be addressed

20 August 2019 6:53 AM
