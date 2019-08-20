Youngest South African ever to row 3000 Nautical Miles

Founder of Watering the mind, mental health awareness project, John Dempster talks to Kieno Kammies about his plan to row 3000 Nautical miles to raise funds for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
