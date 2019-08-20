The Kieno Kammies Show

Impact of imported cement on major construction projects


Deon Kruger Senior Lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Johannesburg talks to Kieno Kammies about the Impact of Imported cement on Major Construction projects.

Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile

20 August 2019 8:44 AM
Caller Gavin Adams-Taxify Driver Survives Hijacking

20 August 2019 8:06 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 7:58 AM
Youngest South African ever to row 3000 Nautical Miles

20 August 2019 7:40 AM
Might cash-in-transit robbers now be behind upsurge in jewellery store robberies?

20 August 2019 7:37 AM
International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa

20 August 2019 7:20 AM
No skin available for skin transplants in South Africa

20 August 2019 7:05 AM
Trains cancelled and extended delays due to vandalism

20 August 2019 6:55 AM
N2 safety concerns to be addressed

20 August 2019 6:53 AM
EWN Headlines
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng

On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter

Peter Thabethe is testifying at the state capture commission, where he is being questioned about his involvement in the failed project.

