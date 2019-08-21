The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Donald Trump has poked fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland from Denmark


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.

Twitter and Facebook have removed accounts originating in China responsible for spreading misinformation about Hong Kong protesters.

A crew of Canadian service dogs watched a live musical as part of their training.

Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff

Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff

21 August 2019 6:47 AM
Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile

Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile

20 August 2019 8:44 AM
Impact of imported cement on major construction projects

Impact of imported cement on major construction projects

20 August 2019 8:27 AM
Caller Gavin Adams-Taxify Driver Survives Hijacking

Caller Gavin Adams-Taxify Driver Survives Hijacking

20 August 2019 8:06 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 7:58 AM
Youngest South African ever to row 3000 nautical miles

Youngest South African ever to row 3000 nautical miles

20 August 2019 7:40 AM
Might cash-in-transit robbers now be behind upsurge in jewellery store robberies?

Might cash-in-transit robbers now be behind upsurge in jewellery store robberies?

20 August 2019 7:37 AM
International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa

International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa

20 August 2019 7:20 AM
No skin available for skin transplants in South Africa

No skin available for skin transplants in South Africa

20 August 2019 7:05 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nomgcobo Jiba’s battle to get job back moves to WC High Court
Nomgcobo Jiba’s battle to get job back moves to WC High Court

The fired former national deputy director of public prosecutions had applied for an urgent interdict to stop Parliament from dealing with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to sack her.
ConCourt upholding move to appoint land claims special master hailed
ConCourt upholding move to appoint land claims special master hailed

The Association for Rural Advancement said that the apex court’s decision would ensure that government departments implement claims made by labour tenants.

Former EFF MP Mokwele not surprised by CR17 donation
Former EFF MP Mokwele not surprised by CR17 donation

Tebogo Mokwele and her colleague Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament after it emerged that they accepted R80,000 each from Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us