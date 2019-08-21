Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
Twitter and Facebook have removed accounts originating in China responsible for spreading misinformation about Hong Kong protesters.
A crew of Canadian service dogs watched a live musical as part of their training.
Barbs Wire - Donald Trump has poked fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland from Denmark
Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman.
|
Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff
|
21 August 2019 6:47 AM
|
Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile
|
20 August 2019 8:44 AM
|
20 August 2019 8:27 AM
|
20 August 2019 8:06 AM
|
20 August 2019 7:58 AM
|
20 August 2019 7:40 AM
|
Might cash-in-transit robbers now be behind upsurge in jewellery store robberies?
|
20 August 2019 7:37 AM
|
International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa
|
20 August 2019 7:20 AM
|
20 August 2019 7:05 AM