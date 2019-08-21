Two teams from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology are on their way to the national rounds of the World Robot Olympiad. Kieno Kammies speaks to the teams' robotic coach, Inyeni Showers.
CPUT's robotics teams heading to national olympiad
|
21 August 2019 8:01 AM
|
Cycling: Nic Dlamini selected for his first grand tour, the Vuelta Espana
|
21 August 2019 7:43 AM
|
21 August 2019 7:40 AM
|
21 August 2019 7:19 AM
|
The World of Advertising: The all-import NFL is about to kick off in the US
|
21 August 2019 6:54 AM
|
Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff
|
21 August 2019 6:47 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Donald Trump has poked fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland from Denmark
|
21 August 2019 6:32 AM
|
Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile
|
20 August 2019 8:44 AM
|
20 August 2019 8:27 AM