Pretoria man mauled to death by lion


Xander Loubser spokesperson for Best Care paramedics service talks to Kieno Kammies about the circumstances behind yesterdays lion attack at the Mahala View Lodge near Cullinan.

The World View - A Brazilian bus hijacker

21 August 2019 8:01 AM
Cycling: Nic Dlamini selected for his first grand tour, the Vuelta Espana

21 August 2019 7:43 AM
Exclusive parking spot offered at R1.25 million

21 August 2019 7:40 AM
CPUT's robotics teams heading to national olympiad

21 August 2019 7:05 AM
The World of Advertising: The all-import NFL is about to kick off in the US

21 August 2019 6:54 AM
Celebrate your birthday and help a cause with got enough stuff

21 August 2019 6:47 AM
Barbs Wire - Donald Trump has poked fun at his own suggestion of buying Greenland from Denmark

21 August 2019 6:32 AM
Robben Island responds to concerns that the Tour is not worthwhile

20 August 2019 8:44 AM
Impact of imported cement on major construction projects

20 August 2019 8:27 AM
EWN Headlines
‘I’m not giving up’: CT mom determined to find son missing in Vietnam
‘I’m not giving up’: CT mom determined to find son missing in Vietnam

The mother of a South African man missing in Vietnam believed that her son may likely be suffering from memory loss.
Estina cattle deaths blamed on media, funding suspension
Estina cattle deaths blamed on media, funding suspension

The former head of the Free State Agriculture Department claimed the reason cattle started dying on the Estina dairy farm is that the media had started investigating the scandal and financial support for the project had been suspended.
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody

Tshegofatso Selahle (35) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday following an incident with JMPD officers the previous night.
