Professional cyclist Nicholas Dlamini, who hails from Capricorn Park in Cape Town, was this week selected by Team Dimension Data to take part in his first ever grand tour, the Vuelta Espana. He found some time off from team practice in Spain to speak to Kieno Kammies
Cycling: Nic Dlamini selected for his first grand tour, the Vuelta Espana
21 August 2019 8:01 AM
21 August 2019 7:40 AM
21 August 2019 7:19 AM
21 August 2019 7:05 AM
21 August 2019 6:54 AM
21 August 2019 6:47 AM
21 August 2019 6:32 AM
20 August 2019 8:44 AM
20 August 2019 8:27 AM